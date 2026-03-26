U.S. Marshals capture Georgia homicide suspect in Denver apartment

DENVER — The U.S. Marshals Colorado Violent Offender Task Force arrested a Georgia first-degree murder suspect in Denver on Wednesday, according to the Marshals Service.

Tylar Oglesby, 27, was wanted for the March 12 shooting death of Diante Oates in Kathleen, Georgia.

Investigators in Georgia learned Oglesby had flown to Denver and alerted authorities on Wednesday morning.

After the alert, Marshals deputies set up surveillance at a relative’s apartment near E. Mississippi Avenue and S. Dayton Street, taking Oglesby into custody just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

She was booked into Denver County jail and awaits extradition.

U.S. Marshal Kirk Taylor said the quick arrest shows the effectiveness of multi‑agency cooperation in capturing violent fugitives.