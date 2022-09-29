Two wounded in parking lot shooting at Word of Life church in Lone Tree, police say

LONE TREE, Colo. – Two people were injured in a double shooting outside Word of Life church in Lone Tree early Thursday morning, according to a spokesperson with the police department.

Police were called to a domestic violence incident in the parking lot of Word of Life church at around 4:40 a.m. Upon arriving, officers found to people had been wounded.

The identities of the victims, as well as information about what led to the shooting in the first place, was not immediately available because it is still too early in the investigation, said Nate Jones, Lone Tree Police Department spokesman.

There is no threat to the public.