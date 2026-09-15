Two women injured in overnight shooting outside gas station in Aurora, police say

AURORA, Colo. — Two women were seriously injured following an overnight shooting outside a gas station in Aurora, a spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

The shooting happened outside a gas station located at the corner of South Havana Street and East Alameda Avenue at around 1:45 a.m., according to police.

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A preliminary investigation into the shooting shows the women went to the gas station to get some snacks when a sedan pulled up next to them.

“A possible argument ensued and then at least one person in the sedan opened fire on the victims as they were attempting to drive away,” an APD spokesperson said.

Both women were then taken to area hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are following up on leads but suspect information was not immediately available.