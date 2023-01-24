Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Two suspects wanted following robberies in Loveland, police say

Suspects left crime scenes in stolen vehicle, according to police
loveland robbery suspects.png
Loveland Police Department.
loveland robbery suspects.png
Posted at 12:20 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 14:20:38-05

LOVELAND, Colo. – Police in Loveland are seeking the public’s help to find two men suspected in multiple robberies Monday.

Police said the men were involved in robberies Monday evening at Centerra stores and also at Ulta, in Johnstown.

When confronted by employees, the suspects allegedly made threats and brandished a firearm, according to a news release.

The suspects then reportedly left the crime scenes in a a stolen 2012 Maroon Kia Optima that left the area in an unknown direction. The vehicle was stolen out of Brighton.

loveland robberies_stolen vehicle.png

If you have any information about these suspects, call the Loveland Police Department (970) 677-2151 and speak to Detective McGraw.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400.jpg
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-streamingweather2.png

Streaming weather now: Live Colorado cams, radar and conditions