Two suspected shoplifters arrested in Lone Tree facing a combined 23 charges, police say

LONE TREE, Colo. — Two suspected shoplifters arrested in Lone Tree last month are facing a combined 23 charges, police said in a news release Wednesday.

Officers responded to a shopping center on Quebec Street on June 1 at around 3:45 p.m. to reports of a suspicious vehicle. At the scene, police were able to determine the vehicle had been stolen and that two suspects attempting to shoplift were associated with the stolen vehicle, according to the release.

The male suspect tried to escape, but both suspects were arrested and taken to the Douglas County Jail, police said.

Both are now facing a combined 23 charges, including possession and distribution of fentanyl, possession of stolen IDs, theft, conspiracy, and multiple warrants, the release states.

The male suspect had six fugitive warrants, police said, adding the number of warrants was high enough that “local bounty hunters were on scene to apprehend the suspect as well.”