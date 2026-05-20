Two suspected fentanyl dealers arrested in separate Denver overdose deaths

DENVER — Police in Denver announced Tuesday the arrest of two suspected fentanyl dealers in separate fatal overdose cases.

John Strandburg, 54, and Wayne Adams, 40, are each facing distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and manslaughter charges in connection with the two separate cases.

In the first case, investigators allege Strandburg sold fentanyl to a 30‑year‑old man who was found dead on E. Colfax Avenue in July 2025.

The medical examiner ruled the man’s death was caused by the combined toxic effects of fentanyl, ketamine, and alprazolam.

Strandburg was arrested in February of this year.

In the second case, detectives say Adams provided fentanyl to a 24‑year‑old woman who died in Green Valley Ranch in December 2025.

Her death was attributed to fentanyl, cocaine, and buprenorphine.

Adams was arrested last month.

Police continue urging the public to report fentanyl dealers and warn that even tiny amounts of illicit fentanyl can be deadly.