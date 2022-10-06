Two people taken to hospital after shooting on Downing Street in Denver

DENVER — Two people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday evening after a shooting on Downing Street in Denver.

At 9:24 p.m., the Denver Police Department issued a tweet saying officers were investigating a shooting in the 3100 block of Downing Street.

ALERT: #Denver officers are investigating a shooting in the 3100 block of Downing St. 2 people have been transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. Downing is closed in both directions between 30th and 31st. Updates will be posted as they become available. pic.twitter.com/v9VPrlfo4v — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 6, 2022

Two people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown, police said.

Downing is closed in both directions between 30th and 31st avenues

This is a developing story and will be updated.