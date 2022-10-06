Watch Now
Two people taken to hospital after shooting on Downing Street in Denver

Denver7 photojournalist Dalton Ross
Posted at 9:49 PM, Oct 05, 2022
DENVER — Two people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday evening after a shooting on Downing Street in Denver.

At 9:24 p.m., the Denver Police Department issued a tweet saying officers were investigating a shooting in the 3100 block of Downing Street.

Two people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown, police said.

Downing is closed in both directions between 30th and 31st avenues

This is a developing story and will be updated.

