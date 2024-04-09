Two men arrested in Teller County on several felony charges after attempting to flee from deputies

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Two men were arrested in Teller County on multiple felony charges, including assault on a peace officer, after attempting to flee from law enforcement during a traffic stop Monday.

Deputies had been tracking a green Land Rover that was involved in a trespassing incident on Sunday and found it stopped at a Conoco Gas Station in Divide at around 4:45 p.m. As they attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the intersection of County Road 5 and County Road 51, the vehicle speed away northbound on CR51, according to a news release.

A chase then ensued, in which the suspect vehicle allegedly reached speeds of more than 90 mph and was seen crossing over the double yellow lines into oncoming traffic. Deputies with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the vehicle “also attempted to force Teller County Sheriff vehicles off the roadway.”

The vehicle was eventually stopped with the use of stop sticks, causing the driver to crash into a power pole on Crystal Peak Dr. near the intersection of Horse Creek Circle. The suspects inside the vehicle were then apprehended by deputies without incident.

Teller County authorities said the downed power pole started a small fire that was quickly extinguished by on-scene deputies.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 37-year-old Gordon A. Hintz, of Colorado Springs, who is facing several charges, including three counts of second-degree assault on a peace officer, four counts of second-degree assault, possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, second-degree kidnapping, and numerous pending charges, according to a news release.

Hintz also has a warrant for flight and escape out of the Colorado Department of Corrections, and two warrants out of El Paso County. Hintz is also currently on probation for marijuana sales and distribution, deputies said.

The passenger was identified as 28-year-old Paege A. Bolt, of Colorado Springs, who is facing several charges including possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of an illegal weapon, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of a protection order.

He also has warrants out of El Paso and Douglas Counties and is currently on probation for possession of controlled substances, according to Teller County deputies.

Upon searching the suspect vehicle, deputies found a pair of brass knuckles, 14 grams of suspected fentanyl, syringes containing an unknown substance, drug paraphernalia, and burglary tools.

