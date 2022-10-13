Two men arrested after shots fired into three Centennial homes last month

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Two men were arrested Tuesday after shots were fired into three Centennial homes last month, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said.

Multiple people reported hearing gunshots near E. Progress Circle and S. Flanders Court in Centennial around 8:30 p.m. on September 18. One 911 caller reported hearing five shots, then heard a vehicle speed off while firing five more shots.

In total, three homes were hit by gunfire, according to ACSO.

A homeowner in the 5200 block of S. Flanders Street reported his home was struck by a bullet that went through the living room window, the sheriff's office said. The bullet passed through another wall, through a box of toys and then through the armrest of a chair where a 7-year-old boy was playing video games, according to the sheriff's office.

The boy was leaning forward while playing his game, and the bullet missed him by a few inches, ACSO said.

Another home in the 5200 block of S. Flanders Street was hit by a bullet, which went through the master bathroom window into the shower, according to the sheriff's office.

A few blocks away in the 5300 block of S. Dunkirk Way, a third house was hit. The bullet went through the back wall and into the kitchen, hitting the microwave, ACSO said.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Following the shooting, investigators received several tips that led to alleged shooters.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office conducted surveillance at the home of one of the suspects. During that time, investigators saw the two get into the suspect vehicle, which was used during the shooting, and drive away, the sheriff's office said.

ACSO performed a traffic stop and arrested two men for criminal attempted murder in the first degree, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, criminal mischief, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment in connection to the shooting. They were transported to the Arapahoe County Jail.

The sheriff's office did not release the two men's identities, and said the investigation is ongoing.