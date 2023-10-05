Two men arrested after alleged armed carjackings in Thornton, police say

THORNTON, Colo. – Two men were arrested late Wednesday in connection with alleged armed carjackings in Thornton, according to a spokesperson with the police department.

Thornton police responded to the area of Welby Road near the intersection with Thornton Parkway at around 11:48 p.m. Wednesday on a report of an armed carjacking.

At the scene, a man told officers one of the suspects pointed a gun at him, took his keys and stole his car. While searching the area for the man’s car, another victim – this time, a woman – told officers a man tried to carjack her at gunpoint when she was shot. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released, according to police.

Officers were able to find the vehicle the suspects were in and after a short chase ensued, both suspects were taken into custody.

The suspects were identified by police Thursday as 18-year-old Jaquise Redd and 19-year-old Keenan Clodfelter.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Thornton PD Criminal Investigations tip line at (702) 977-5069.

