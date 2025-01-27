Two killed, two in custody after shootout outside 7-Eleven in Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood

DENVER — Two people are dead and two are in custody following a shootout outside a 7-Eleven in Denver’s Park Hill neighborhood, Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said earlier Monday.

The deadly shooting happened outside a 7-Eleven near the intersection of E. 35th Ave. and Colorado Blvd. at around midnight, when two groups of people got into a fight that escalated into a shooting.

An officer in the area heard the gunshots and responded to the location where he saw one of the individuals with a gun.

The officer “challenged that individual,” but Thomas could not say whether that person fired shots at the responding officer.

“The officer did fire shots and gave chase to that individual who ultimately escaped,” Thomas said. That suspect was taken into custody shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to police.

Other arriving officers at the scene found two victims on the ground. One was declared dead on scene and the other was taken to a hospital for treatment where they were ultimately pronounced deceased.

A second individual suspected of partaking in the shooting is also in custody, Thomas said.

No officers were injured.

The southbound lanes of Colorado Blvd. were closed between E. 35th Ave. ad Bruce Randolph. Northbound Colorado Blvd. is open past the shooting scene, Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber said.

Our photographer on scene of the shooting in east Denver now says SB Colorado Blvd is closed btwn 35th and Bruce Randolph. NB Colorado is open past the shooting scene. pic.twitter.com/VSrkVKtwXM — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) January 27, 2025

If you or someone you know has information that could help police, you are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.