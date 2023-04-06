Two killed in shooting on West 14th Avenue between Ames Street, Sheridan Boulevard in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – Two people are dead and a suspect remains on the run following a shooting in Lakewood late Thursday morning.

Just before noon, police started receiving 911 calls about shots fired in the 5200 block of West 14th Ave., between Ames St. and Sheridan Blvd.

When agents arrived, they found what appeared to be a man dead in the ground. Two other men were wounded and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

One of the men later died, according to Lakewood Police Department spokesman Paul Osckel. The other is expected to survive.

“We believe they (suspects and victims) are somehow connected,” Osckel told Denver7.

The shooting happened in the street and the sidewalk area in front of a home, he said. Multiple firearms were recovered at the scene, according to department spokesperson John Romero. West 14th Ave. was closed from Sheridan Blvd. to Chase St. but has since reopened.

Police said they believe there is no longer any danger to the community, but there may be an additional fourth suspect involved in this shooting who fled the scene before police arrived.

It appears that this fourth suspect may have also suffered a gunshot wound. If anyone has any information on this shooting, they are asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300 and reference Lakewood Police case LK23-010020.