Two killed in Brighton double shooting early Friday morning; investigation underway, police say

BRIGHTON, Colo. – Police in Brighton are investigating after two people were killed in a double shooting early Friday morning.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Friday, dispatch received a call from a man requesting the police before disconnecting. Moments later, another call came in from a neighbor reporting two adults needed medical attention.

Officers were dispatched to Dogwood Avenue near the intersection with Elm Avenue and discovered a man and woman both had gunshot wounds.

The man, identified only as being 31 years of age, was pronounced deceased on scene. Officers immediately began administering CPR on the 28-year-old woman before medical personnel arrived and took her to a nearby hospital. She was pronounced dead at around 2 a.m.

The shooting is under investigation.