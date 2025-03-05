Two arrested in connection with deadly November crash in west Aurora, police say

AURORA, Colo. — Two people have been arrested in Aurora in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that occurred on the city’s west side in mid-November of last year, according to police.

Jeremy Austen House, 41, and Alexandra Lynn Noorlun, 33, both of Aurora, were arrested Tuesday night on E. Kansas Place near the intersection with S. Peoria St. during a coordinated operation involving the Aurora Police Department’s fugitive unit, Gang Intervention Unit and SWAT Team, a spokesperson for the police department said in a news release Wednesday.

Both barricaded inside the home and refused to exit, according to police, who said that after more than two hours of negotiation, the suspects surrendered without incident.

House was booked into the Aurora Municipal Detention Center on an active Aurora police warrant for first-degree homicide. Noorlun was booked on an active Aurora police warrant for charges of accessory to a crime and tampering with physical evidence, both felonies.

Police said the charges stem from a Nov. 18, 2024, hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle near the intersection of South Havana Street and East Jewell Avenue.

An investigation into the crash revealed at 2000 Buick Century struck the rider of a 2002 Honda motorcycle intentionally. The motorcycle rider – identified as 34-year-old Dorian Matthew Torrez, of Denver, was hospitalized but later died from his injuries, police said.

As the investigation continued to unfold, detectives were able to identify House and Noorlun as the suspects in the crash and obtained warrants for their arrests in late February in Arapahoe District Court.

Noorlun remains in custody on $50,000 bond. House remains in custody without bond pending his first appearance in Arapahoe District Court, according to the release.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.