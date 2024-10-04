Twin brothers, both sworn officers of police department in south-central Colorado, charged with theft

CENTER, Colo. — Two brothers, both sworn officers of a police department in south-central Colorado have both been charged with theft, a spokesperson with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Friday.

Center Police Department Chief Aaron Fresquez and his brother, Sergeant Adam Fresquez, were both issued summons for theft. The chief was also cited with a misdemeanor count of official misconduct, according to a news release from the CBI.

Prosecutors allege that the 35-year-old brothers operated a private K-9 training business during their on-duty hours using city resources and then pocketed the training proceeds that should have gone to the Town of Center, located about 30 miles northwest of Alamosa.

The charges follow a yearlong investigation by the CBI at the request of the 12th Judicial District Attorney. The 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office has requested the 6th Judicial District Attorney's Office act as special prosecutors to avoid any conflict of interest, according to a news release.

The Town of Center has placed the brothers on administrative leave. In the meantime, the city has appointed Lieutenant Eidy Guaderama to the position of Intern Chief.

The investigation is ongoing.