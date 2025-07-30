Trinidad man sentenced to 13 years for crashing stolen car in Castle Rock high-speed chase

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A Trinidad man will spend more than a decade in prison after ramming a stolen vehicle at police cars during a high-speed chase in Castle Rock in early 2022, a spokesperson with the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.
Roy Allen Elliott-Casaus, 33, pleaded guilty several charges, including assault on a peace officer, aggravated motor vehicle theft and vehicular eluding for the January 2022 crash, which began after Castle Rock FLOCK cameras identified a stolen vehicle out of Englewood.
Using drone technology, Castle Rock police found the vehicle at the Castle Rock Outlets. Officers then waited until Elliott-Casaus entered the driver’s seat before attempting to pin the stolen vehicle, according to a news release.
Dashcam video obtained by Denver7 showed how, moments later, Elliott-Casaus rammed the officers and attempted to flee at a high rate of speed. The video showed the suspect driving through a median before he was finally stopped when an officer used his patrol vehicle to crash headfirst into the stolen vehicle.
Elliott-Casaus was arrested after a short foot chase, the DA spokesperson said.
“Thirteen years isn’t just punishment – it’s protection for the community,” said Deputy DA Joe Ratner in a statement. “This defendant treated a shopping center like a racetrack. Now he’s off the streets.”
Elliott-Casaus will also serve a six-year consecutive sentence for an unrelated crime in Las Animas County, the spokesperson said.
