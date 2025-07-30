Trinidad man sentenced to 13 years for crashing stolen car in Castle Rock high-speed chase

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A Trinidad man will spend more than a decade in prison after ramming a stolen vehicle at police cars during a high-speed chase in Castle Rock in early 2022, a spokesperson with the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Roy Allen Elliott-Casaus, 33, pleaded guilty several charges, including assault on a peace officer, aggravated motor vehicle theft and vehicular eluding for the January 2022 crash, which began after Castle Rock FLOCK cameras identified a stolen vehicle out of Englewood.

Using drone technology, Castle Rock police found the vehicle at the Castle Rock Outlets. Officers then waited until Elliott-Casaus entered the driver’s seat before attempting to pin the stolen vehicle, according to a news release.

Dashcam video obtained by Denver7 showed how, moments later, Elliott-Casaus rammed the officers and attempted to flee at a high rate of speed. The video showed the suspect driving through a median before he was finally stopped when an officer used his patrol vehicle to crash headfirst into the stolen vehicle.



Denver7 obtained dashcam video of the crime from Castle Rock police, which can you watch in the player below:

Suspect rams into police cars at Castle Rock Outlets

Elliott-Casaus was arrested after a short foot chase, the DA spokesperson said.

“Thirteen years isn’t just punishment – it’s protection for the community,” said Deputy DA Joe Ratner in a statement. “This defendant treated a shopping center like a racetrack. Now he’s off the streets.”

Elliott-Casaus will also serve a six-year consecutive sentence for an unrelated crime in Las Animas County, the spokesperson said.