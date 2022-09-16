Trial for man accused of murdering Isabella Thallas in June 2020 begins Friday

DENVER – The trial for a man accused of murdering a woman walking her dog in the Ballpark neighborhood in June of 2020 is set to begin Friday with jury selection and will last for nine days, according to Denver District Court documents.

Michael Close is accused of shooting 21-year-old Isabella Thallas and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Darian Simon, outside an apartment complex using a firearm he took from a Denver police officer without his consent.

The suspect reportedly yelled at Thallas and her boyfriend about their dog defecating on the ground near an apartment complex before firing upon them, killing the woman and injuring her boyfriend, according to a probable cause statement for his arrest.

He pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in March 2021 but the motion was dismissed after he was found to be fit to stand trial following a mental health evaluation.

Thallas’ death led to a state law in September of last year which requires gun owners to report lost or stolen firearms to law enforcement within five days of realizing it is missing.