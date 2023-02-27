Trial begins for woman accused of murdering Longmont USPS carrier over custody dispute in 2021

DENVER – The trial for a woman accused of murdering a Longmont postal carrier over a custody dispute in late 2021 began Monday in Boulder District Court.

Devan Schreiner, 27, is accused of shooting and killing 33-year-old Jason Schaefer, her ex-boyfriend and the father of their then 5-year-old child, who was working at the time of the deadly shooting near the intersection of Heatherhill Street and Renaissance Drive in Longmont on Oct. 13, 2021. She faces a first-degree murder charge for the crime.

Schaefer was placing correspondence in mailboxes when Schreiner approached him and shot him several times, according to Longmont police.

Police later learned Schaefer was in the midst of a custody battle with Schreiner and that Schaefer had filed court documents two days before the shooting to give him the majority of the parenting time as well as sole decision-making responsibilities, according to an arrest affidavit in the case.

Schreiner, who also worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Longmont, had been fired about two weeks prior to the shooting because of an “incident,” but then started forking for the USPS in Loveland.

Schreiner’s trial is slated for up to ten days.