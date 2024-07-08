Tourist injured in Boulder hit-and-run; police looking for suspected driver

BOULDER, Colo. — A man visiting Colorado was injured in a hit-and-run last week, and now Boulder police are asking for your help to find the driver suspected in the crime.

Police said in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, that the hit-and-run happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, as the victim – a 40-year-old man – was walking back to his hotel at 2701 Canyon Boulevard between 2-2:30 a.m. when he was struck crossing the street at a stop light near 17th St.

The victim described the vehicle that hit him as a white Honda or Toyota sedan that possibly turned left on 17th St., according to police.

The man laid down to rest in a yard and woke up when paramedics were helping him, officials said.

Anyone who has any information about this incident, saw this car or the victim —a Black man, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches feet tall, weighing 135 pounds, bald with a mustache — is asked to contact Crash Investigations Specialist Hanel at HanelJ@bouldercolorado.gov or 720-648-2408 regarding case 24-6398.

