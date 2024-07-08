Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Tourist injured in Boulder hit-and-run; police looking for suspected driver

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Police-generic-siren.png
Posted at 12:33 PM, Jul 08, 2024

BOULDER, Colo. — A man visiting Colorado was injured in a hit-and-run last week, and now Boulder police are asking for your help to find the driver suspected in the crime.

Police said in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, that the hit-and-run happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, as the victim – a 40-year-old man – was walking back to his hotel at 2701 Canyon Boulevard between 2-2:30 a.m. when he was struck crossing the street at a stop light near 17th St.

The victim described the vehicle that hit him as a white Honda or Toyota sedan that possibly turned left on 17th St., according to police.

The man laid down to rest in a yard and woke up when paramedics were helping him, officials said.

Anyone who has any information about this incident, saw this car or the victim —a Black man, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches feet tall, weighing 135 pounds, bald with a mustache — is asked to contact Crash Investigations Specialist Hanel at HanelJ@bouldercolorado.gov or 720-648-2408 regarding case 24-6398.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 8, 11am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
pack-a-backpack-homepage-promo.jpg

Community

Pack A Backpack equips students for success: How to help