Three years after deadly shooting at Aurora house party, police continue to seek tips

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for deadly shooting at a house part in early 2022.

The shooting occurred at about 5 a.m. on Jan. 30, 2022, at a home on Dallas Street near the intersection with E. Colfax Avenue, according to police.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound who was declared dead at the scene a short time later.

He was identified as 35-year-old Jose Alberto Bautista-Marquez, of Aurora.

Police said that even though multiple people who were at the party at the time of the shooting have been interviewed, none have been able to provide information about the shooting that would be helpful to further the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Molly Harris at mcharris@auroragov.org. Information can also be provided to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.