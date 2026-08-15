Three teens arrested in connection with murder of teen found shot in car

Three teens have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old found shot to death in a car in Denver's Westwood neighborhood, Denver police say.

Police say it appears Maikel Garresquero Mavo was lured to the location, potentially in relation to a "prior dispute," before being killed.

Davidson Semeco-Acurero, 18, is accused of shooting and killing the victim, and a 17-year-old male and 13-year-old female were also allegedly involved in the murder, police said in a Friday release. All three are being held on suspicion of first-degree murder, police said.

Officers responded to the 4100 block of West Custer Place around 11 p.m. Aug. 6 and found Mavo in the passenger seat of a car that had crashed into a parked vehicle.

Police believe when Mavo and the driver of the car arrived, the three suspects "quickly approached" the car and fired shots.

The car then collided with the parked car, and the driver fled on foot, according to police.

Detectives are still working to identify the driver, who police say may have also been injured.

