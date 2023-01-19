Three suspects arrested in connection with teen girl’s death nearly one year later, Denver police say

DENVER – Three suspects were arrested this month in connection with the homicide of a teenage girl, who was found dead in a Denver alley back in March 2022.

Robert Adam Solano, 34; Joseph Thomas Chavez, 26; and Shiloh Fresquez, 21; are all facing charges in the death of 17-year-old Jasmine Rivas-Hernandez.

Rivas-Hernandez was found dead in an alley between N. Poplar and N. Quebec Streets on March 26, 2022, at around 12:30 p.m. An investigation by Denver police revealed she died as a result of gunshot wounds to her back, neck and right arm, according to an arrest affidavit for Solano unsealed Thursday.

Details about what led to her death are unclear, as information contained in interviews with the suspects is heavily redacted, but from what investigators could reveal, it appears someone tipped police two days after the girl’s death that Fresquez knew who was responsible for the homicide.

Throughout a months-long investigation, police were able to determine Fresquez and Solano were possibly involved in a romantic relationship and that both were together at the time of the homicide, arresting documents show.

They also were able to identify Chavez as an accomplice through collection of DNA samples from a stolen black Honda Ridgeline that was captured on surveillance video leaving the alleyway where the girl’s body was found.

Police said in a news release Thursday both Solano and Chavez were already in custody on unrelated charges at the time arrests warrants were obtained for them both.

On Tuesday, however, Solano was formally arrested for investigation of first-degree murder and Chavez was arrested for investigation of accessory to a crime of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse.

Fresquez was arrested on Jan. 3 and has been formally charged by the Denver District Attorney’s Office for accessory to a crime of first-degree murder and attempt to influence a public servant after giving conflicting information to authorities during an interview.

It's unclear if any of these suspects have retained lawyers or public defenders to represent them in this case.