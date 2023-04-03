Three of five charged in Denver area crime spree, homicide plead guilty

DENVER— Three out of five suspects charged in connection with a Denver area crime spree and homicide in 2021 pleaded guilty in the case.

The series of crimes that resulted in the shooting death of 18-year-old Shmuel Silverberg also included a second shooting, carjacking, car break-ins, and burglaries in Denver, Aurora and Lakewood on August 17, 2021.

Noah Loepp-Hall, 21, pleaded guilty to one count each of second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping, according to a Monday news release from the Denver District Attorney Office.

Seth LaRhode, 22, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and theft. And Aden Sides, 22, entered a guilty plea on charges of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and kidnapping, the release read.

Two other suspects — Samuel Fussell, 20, and Isaiah Freeman, 18 at the time of arrest — have yet to enter pleas in the case.

Silverberg, who had no connection to the suspects, was shot and killed walking out of Yeshiva Toras Chaim, a Denver Hebrew school, in the Sloan's Lake area the night of the August crime spree.

The five suspects are also accused of shooting and wounding 30-year-old Thomas Young, who was walking near the corner of East Colfax Avenue and North Lafayette Street the night of Aug. 17.

Four of the five suspects were arrested by Denver police the next day of the alleged spree. Fussell was arrested in Greeley the following week.

The suspects had possibly all come to know each other at the Lookout Mountain youth correctional facility, police said.

Sentencing for Loepp-Hall, LaRhode and Sides is scheduled for May 31.