Three men wanted by Aurora police in early Monday shooting outside restaurant on E. Colfax Ave.

AURORA, Colo. — Officers with the Aurora police department are looking for three men in connection with a shooting outside a restaurant on E. Colfax Ave. early Monday morning.

Three people were injured in the shooting, which happened near the intersection of Clinton St., according to the Aurora Police Department.

One of the suspects was identified as Jose Antonio Hernandez-Morataya. The other two have not been identified by police.

One of the suspects was last seen wearing a wearing a white hoodie with an eyeball graphic on the front. The other was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and red pants.

Police said late Thursday morning the suspects may be armed and asked the public not to approach them, if seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. Tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 reward.

