Three men wanted after Friday night burglaries in Castle Pines

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for at least three men believed to be involved in a pair of burglaries in Castle Pines on Friday night.

Around 9:26 p.m., deputies responded to two burglaries in Castle Pines, occurring on Oakview Place and Glen Ridge Drive.

But despite an extensive search, no suspects were located.

The sheriff’s office said the three male suspects were all wearing hoodies, masks, and backpacks.

Investigators are asking area residents to check their home surveillance cameras, including doorbell cameras and security systems, for any suspicious activity between 9:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. Friday.

Video footage or information that may assist in the investigation can be submitted to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers online or at 720-913-7867.