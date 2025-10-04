Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CrimeCrime

Actions

Three men wanted after Friday night burglaries in Castle Pines

castle pines burglary.png
Douglas County Sheriff's Office
castle pines burglary.png
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | October 4, 9am
Posted
and last updated

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for at least three men believed to be involved in a pair of burglaries in Castle Pines on Friday night.

Around 9:26 p.m., deputies responded to two burglaries in Castle Pines, occurring on Oakview Place and Glen Ridge Drive.

But despite an extensive search, no suspects were located.

The sheriff’s office said the three male suspects were all wearing hoodies, masks, and backpacks.

Investigators are asking area residents to check their home surveillance cameras, including doorbell cameras and security systems, for any suspicious activity between 9:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. Friday.

Video footage or information that may assist in the investigation can be submitted to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers online or at 720-913-7867.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
yv fort collins for promo.jpg

Denver7 | Your Voice

What stories need to be heard in Fort Collins?