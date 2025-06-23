Three men arrested in attempted homicide of Arvada man in late April, police say

ARVADA, Colo. — Three men have been arrested on several charges, including attempted murder, for allegedly shooting a man who was alerted to a break-in of a relative’s home in late April, police said in a news release Monday.

The shooting occurred in the early hours of April 26 at a home on W. 61st Ave. near the intersection with Olde Wadsworth Blvd.

At the scene, officers found a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, for which he was taken to a hospital and treated, according to police.

Through an extensive investigation, detectives learned the man was asked to check on a relative’s home after the homeowner, who was not at the home at the time, received a suspicious message indicating someone had broken into the home.

The victim reportedly arrived at the home and confronted three individuals who were wearing ski masks on a second-floor balcony of the apartment. The suspects reportedly fired shots at the victim as they made their escape on a white pickup, police said.

One of the suspects, 18-year-old Kevin Emmanuel Arellano-Castillo, was arrested at Arvada Police headquarters for accessory to a crime last Monday.

On Friday, police arrested 37-year-old Andrew Ortiz in the Town of Brush on charges of first-degree attempted murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Police said Ortiz was on parole after serving 12 years in prison for a 2008 first-degree murder case in which he was sentenced to 24 years.

A day later, on Saturday, police arrested 25-year-old Jaime Cesar Augustin Martinez-Garcia in Denver for second-degree burglary and theft, according to the news release.

Several agencies helped Arvada police with the investigation into this crime, including the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the Jefferson County Regional SWAT Team, the Colorado Department of Corrections, and the Regional Anti-Violence Enforcement Network (RAVEN), officials said Monday.