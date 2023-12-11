Three 14-year-old boys in custody for motor vehicle theft, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says

DENVER – Three 14-year-old boys have been taken into custody after breaking into a vehicle in broad daylight last week, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened Thursday at around 1:15 p.m. at an apartment complex on Park Meadows Drive in Littleton.

Deputies responded to the complex on a report that a vehicle had just been stolen and a short while later, deputies contacted the three boys who were seen walking away from the stolen vehicle, which was parked down the street from the complex.

“The driver’s side rear window had been shattered, and the steering column of the vehicle was broken,” deputies said in a Facebook post.

The boys – whose identities will not be released because of their age – were taken into custody and face charges “associated with motor vehicle theft.”

