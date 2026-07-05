Thornton police search for suspect after man killed at house party

THORNTON, Colo. — A man was shot and killed during a house party early Sunday morning, and now Thornton police are looking for the shooter.

The 44-year-old victim was found outside a house in the 3600 block of E. 91st Avenue after officers arrived on scene around 1:45 a.m.

Officers provided aid before he was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting and identify a suspect.

Anyone with information related to this homicide is encouraged to contact the Thornton Police Department Tip Line at 720-977-5069.

