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Thornton police search for suspect after man killed at house party

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Denver7
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THORNTON, Colo. — A man was shot and killed during a house party early Sunday morning, and now Thornton police are looking for the shooter.

The 44-year-old victim was found outside a house in the 3600 block of E. 91st Avenue after officers arrived on scene around 1:45 a.m.

Officers provided aid before he was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting and identify a suspect.

Anyone with information related to this homicide is encouraged to contact the Thornton Police Department Tip Line at 720-977-5069.

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