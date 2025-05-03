Watch Now
CrimeCrime

Actions

Thornton police look for driver in road rage shooting that wounded man

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
thornton police.png
Posted

THORNTON, Colo. — Police in Thornton are looking for a driver who they said shot and wounded another driver during a road rage incident Friday evening.

Police said a verbal road rage altercation between two drivers escalated into a shooting around 5:50 p.m. at the intersection of E. 104th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.

The suspected shooter, described as a short, "chubby" Hispanic male with long hair, pulled out a handgun and shot towards the other driver, striking him in the arm.

Police said that a woman and a juvenile were inside the victim’s vehicle at the time of the shooting, but they were unharmed.

The victim was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting, the suspect took off in a red or maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee with black rims. A license plate number was not obtained.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Thornton Police Department tip line at 720-977-5069.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
YOUR VOICE 480X360 V2 1.png

Denver7 | Your Voice

Denver7 | Your Voice: In Five Points on May 2