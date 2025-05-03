Thornton police look for driver in road rage shooting that wounded man

THORNTON, Colo. — Police in Thornton are looking for a driver who they said shot and wounded another driver during a road rage incident Friday evening.
Police said a verbal road rage altercation between two drivers escalated into a shooting around 5:50 p.m. at the intersection of E. 104th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.
The suspected shooter, described as a short, "chubby" Hispanic male with long hair, pulled out a handgun and shot towards the other driver, striking him in the arm.
Police said that a woman and a juvenile were inside the victim’s vehicle at the time of the shooting, but they were unharmed.
The victim was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
After the shooting, the suspect took off in a red or maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee with black rims. A license plate number was not obtained.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Thornton Police Department tip line at 720-977-5069.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
