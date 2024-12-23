Thornton police investigating theft of U-Haul trailer over the weekend

THORNTON, Colo. — Investigators with the Thornton Police Department are asking for the public’s help to find a U-Haul trailer that was stolen in the northeast part of the city over the weekend.

The U-Haul, with Pennsylvania license plate XLX4411, was parked near the intersection of 104th Avenue and Steele Street on Saturday when it was stolen in the early hours of the morning, according to a social media post from the police department.

The suspect vehicle is a white Dodge truck with a crew cab, police said Monday.

Thornton Police Department

Anyone who has seen this truck or who may have information as to its whereabouts can call Detective Sergeant Wayne Atkins with the Thornton Police Department at (720) 977-5074 or email him at wayne.atkins@thorntonco.gov.