Thornton police investigating multiple break-ins that could be tied to similar cases across Denver metro

THORNTON, Colo. — Police in Thornton are investigating multiple break-ins they say could be connected to similar crimes from across the Denver metro.

Overnight, officers with the Thornton Police Department responded to an area near the intersection of E. 98th Avenue and Washington Street for a report of vehicle trespassing in progress, followed by reports of shots fired.

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At the scene, police found evidence that multiple vehicles had been broken into, and a witness reported seeing several suspects in dark clothing trying to break into a vehicle before shots were fired, according to a news release.

Police said several homes and cars were struck by the gunfire. No injuries were reported, however.

The suspects fled the area before officers arrived, according to police, who said they were now working with neighboring agencies on related reports in other jurisdictions.

The investigation into these incidents is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Thornton Police Department tip line at 720-977-5069.