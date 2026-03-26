Thornton police investigate homicide after man found bleeding near 88th and Grant

THORNTON, Colo. — Police in Thornton are investigating a homicide after a 29‑year‑old man was found bleeding with a wound on Wednesday night.

Officers found the man near E. 88th Avenue and Grant Street just before 11 p.m. after responding to a report of someone bleeding, according to Thornton Police.

Officers provided aid to the victim until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

His identity is being withheld pending confirmation and notification of family. His cause of death has not been released.

Police have made no arrests but say detectives are interviewing witnesses and pursuing leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Thornton Police tip line at 720‑977‑5069.