Thornton PD investigate homicide after driver runs down man; Medina Alert issued for Ford Explorer

Vehicle is a red and tan Ford Explorer bearing Colorado plate number CQJ-N56.
Posted at 1:15 PM, Jul 23, 2024

THORNTON, Colo. — Police in Thornton are conducting a homicide investigation after police said a driver of a Ford Explorer purposefully ran down a pedestrian early Tuesday morning, killing him.

A Medina Alert was issued for the vehicle later in the day.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 84th Avenue bridge over Interstate 25.

Police said officers were initially called to the scene on a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

However, upon arrival, police said officers determined the incident was intentional and the suspect vehicle was nowhere to be found.

The victim, an adult male, was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. His name has not been released.

Police are looking for the driver of the red and tan Ford Explorer, which has damage to the driver side tail light, bearing Colorado plate number CQJ-N56.

The last sighting of the vehicle was at 84th Avenue and Huron Street. If seen, call 911 or the Thornton Police Department at 720-977-5069.  

