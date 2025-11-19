Thornton police arrest former school paraprofessional on child enticement charges

THORNTON, Colo.. — Thornton police announced Wednesday that officers arrested a former paraprofessional with Mapleton Public Schools on child enticement charges.

Police arrested 47-year-old Michael Digiacomo in connection with the alleged incidents at Welby Community School, which occurred between March 13 and April 3, 2025, according to the Thornton Police Department.

Police said Digiacomo was placed on administrative leave on April 3 and terminated from the district on May 29.

In a press release, Thornton Police Chief Jim Baird emphasized the department’s commitment to school safety.

“We take any allegation involving the safety of our youth very seriously,” Baird said in the release. “We will continue to work closely with our partners at Mapleton Public Schools and the DA’s Office to make sure the community is informed and supported as this case moves forward.”

Investigators said other metro-area school districts previously employed Digiacomo, and they believe there may be additional victims, who they are asking to come forward.

Digiacomo was booked into the Adams County Jail on charges of enticement of a child and internet luring of a child.

He has since posted bond pending court proceedings.