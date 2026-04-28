Thornton man arrested on suspicion of homicide, abuse of a corpse in woman’s murder

THORNTON, Colo. — A Thornton man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of homicide and abuse of a corpse charges in connection with a woman’s murder last week.

Joshua Pittman, 35, is accused of killing a 66-year-old unidentified woman at a home on W. 101 Street Ave., just east of Highridge Court Park in northwest Thornton, police said in a news release Tuesday.

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Officers with the Thornton Police Department initially went to the home on April 24 to perform a welfare check, but upon entering the home and conducting an extensive search of the premises, they found the body of the lifeless woman.

Preliminary evidence after police started a homicide investigation identified Pittman as a person of interest in the case, but as the investigation progressed, officers were able to confirm Pittman as a suspect in the woman’s murder.

He was taken into custody Monday and taking to the Adams County Jail after turning himself in to the Northglenn Police Department.

He is now facing several charges, including murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, according to police.