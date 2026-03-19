Thornton man, 81, charged with sexually assaulting child at longtime home daycare

THORNTON, Colo. — An 81‑year‑old Thornton man has been arrested in connection with allegations of sexual assault on a child while assisting at his wife’s home daycare, the Thornton Police Department announced Thursday.

The suspect, David Chambers, has been formally charged with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust—pattern of abuse.

He has since been released on bond.

Prosecutors allege the abuse occurred during 2025 at the couple’s residence on E. 114th Avenue. Vickey’s Daycare, which had operated at that address for more than 40 years, has since closed.

The daycare had two previous locations in Thornton before moving to its current home on E. 114th Avenue.

Thornton police believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the Thornton Police Department tip line at 720-977-5069.