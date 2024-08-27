Thief robs parked car with 9-year-old boy inside at Highlands Ranch elementary school

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 9-year-old boy waiting inside a car parked in front of a Highlands Ranch elementary school was interrupted by a thief in a brazen daytime robbery Tuesday morning.

The boy was inside a car parked in front of Cougar Run Elementary around 7 a.m. when a woman entered the vehicle and stole the driver’s computer and bag, the sheriff’s office said. The boy was not harmed.

The heavy-set white woman was driving a dark-colored Toyota RAV 4 with a sunroof. She was with a white male with dark hair, a dark shirt, and a face mask. They took off after the theft but didn’t go that far.

About 15 minutes later, the sheriff’s office said the victim’s credit card was used at a King Soopers at Highlands Ranch Parkway and University Boulevard. Deputies converged on the area but did not locate the suspects or the vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information about the car can call 303-660-7579.