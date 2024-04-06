Texas man who pleaded guilty to cyberstalking had victims in Colorado, FBI seeking more victims

EL PASO, Texas — A Texas man who pleaded guilty to cyberstalking in federal court had victims in Colorado, but FBI officials said Friday there may be more, and are asking for the public's help to find them.

Hugo Iram Cardona Jr., 21, pleaded guilty to three counts of cyberstalking after admitting he used a two-factor authentication (2FA) scheme to “gain access to various young females’ Snapchat accounts to steal their intimate photographs and videos,” according to joint news release from the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Cardona then allegedly contacted the women using numerous social media accounts (using the following usernames: “idkprii85,” “designoiram,” “juniorrriram,” “urfavpapi,” “urdvddyjunie” and “juniorrhernandez” as well as Snapchat accounts “juniepri,” “asap_juniorrr” and “juniorrriram”) and demanded that they “apologize,” or he would publicly release the content, the news release states. In most cases, Cardona would also demand his victims video chat with him while engaging in sexually explicit conduct, according to prosecutors.

At least 15 victims were found in El Paso, Texas; Colorado, and Arizona, according to the release. Victims were also contacted from multiple TextNow numbers.

Prosecutors said Cardona’s offenses occurred from on or about Ag. 15, 2020 through on or about June 1, 2023.

If you have had or know anyone who has had contact with Cardona Jr. or any of the above-listed usernames while using Snapchat, Instagram or TextNow between 2020 and 2023, you are asked to complete this victim questionnaire.

The FBI/HSI are legally mandated to identify victims of crime in federal investigations. Victims may be eligible for certain services, restitution, and other rights under federal and/or state law, according to the lease. Responses are voluntary but may be useful in the federal investigation and to identify you as a potential victim. Based on the responses provided, you may be contacted by the FBI and asked to provide additional information. Victim identities are private, and case-related information is confidential.

Cardona is scheduled to be sentenced on June 3 and faces up to 10 years in prison for each count. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

