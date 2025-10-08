Teller County Sheriff's Deputy Chase Mikesell, son of sheriff, charged with DUI

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Chase Mikesell, a deputy with the Teller County Sheriff's Office and the son of Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell, has been charged with DUI, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The incident happened on Aug. 3 around 9 p.m. along Highway 24 at the Divide junction.

According to CSP, a driver traveling southbound that evening was stopped at a construction zone traffic control flagger stop sign and was hit from behind by Deputy Mikesell.

The CSP trooper wrote in a report that Deputy Mikesell had "multiple signs of impairment," and he agreed to voluntary sobriety tests. Mikesell "did not complete them as a sober person would," the report said, leading to his arrest and subsequent breath test.

The breath test resulted in a 0.149 BAC, which is nearly double the legal Colorado limit of 0.08%. Deputy Mikesell was released to a sober party that night, according to CSP.

He has been charged with the following:



Driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both

Driving a vehicle with excessive alcohol content

Careless driving

Possession of a weapon while under the influence of intoxicated liquor

Commander Kevin Tedesco with the sheriff's office released the following statement regarding this incident:

"We are aware of the charges alleged against Deputy Mikesell and it is in the initial stage of the court process. We have not received documentation supporting the allegations and he is entitled to due process, the same as anyone else. We are administratively tracking this, he is not under disciplinary process. We will treat this the same as we would for any other employee."

Sheriff Mikesell is running for governor of Colorado as a Republican in 2026.

The sheriff did not answer a call from KOAA or respond to a text asking for a statement. This story will be updated if a response is received.