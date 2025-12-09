Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Teller County deputy arrested for indecent exposure following gym incident

A Teller County Sheriff's deputy has been arrested for the second time in two months after he was arrested on December 1 in Colorado Springs.
Teller County Sheriff's deputy arrested for second time in two months
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Teller County Sheriff's deputy was arrested for allegedly touching himself inappropriately while parked outside of a gym in Colorado Springs.

John Taylor, 39, faces an indecent exposure charge after his Dec. 1 arrest in Colorado Springs.

This recent arrest is not Taylor’s first; he was also arrested earlier this year.

Previously, on Nov. 2, the 39-year-old was arrested by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office for second-degree assault and domestic violence.

A spokesperson with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said someone called them that morning to report a verbal argument with their roommate, later identified as Taylor, escalated and became physical.

When deputies arrived at the home in Security-Widefield, they said they met with the victim, and Taylor was later detained after he left the home.

However, according to the Teller County Sheriff's Office, the charges from Taylor's Nov. 2 arrest were later dismissed. He was released on Nov. 4 on a $10,000 bond.

Taylor has been with the Teller County Sheriff's Office since 2018 and is currently on administrative leave.

