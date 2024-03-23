Watch Now
Teen wanted in ambush slaying of pregnant woman in Lakewood turns herself in

Melanie Massay
Posted at 11:29 AM, Mar 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-23 13:32:41-04

A 19-year-old woman suspected in the ambush killing of a pregnant woman in Lakewood turned herself in earlier this month, according to Jefferson County law enforcement.

Jaliyah Burks was arrested at the Jefferson County Jail on a Lakewood Police Department arrest warrant on March 7, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Lakewood police.

Burks is one of seven people suspected of ambushing and fatally shooting 21-year-old Melanie Massay in the 1300 block of Zephyr Street around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2023. A second person was injured in the shooting but survived, according to Lakewood police.

Officers arrested Monte Hayes, 23, ReaAsia Hollins, 20, DaJanah Abrams, 25, Jrayla Taylor, 22, and Trinity Walker, 18, on suspicion of first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault in January.

The department also issued an alert seeking the whereabouts of Burks and 23-year-old Isaac Pierrie.

