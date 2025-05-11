Teen suspect on the loose in Aurora after escaping from custody; shelter-in-place order issued

AURORA, Colo. — A shelter-in-place order was issued for an Aurora neighborhood after a 16-year-old male suspect escaped from custody Sunday morning.

Police said the juvenile male was able to break free and run while officers were escorting him from the Aurora Detention Center, 14999 E. Alameda Parkway, to a waiting patrol car just before noon.

Police said the escapee ran into the neighborhood just north of the detention center, prompting a shelter-in-place order for those living in the area.



Agent Matthew Longshore with the Aurora Police Department said numerous officers are in the area, and a perimeter has been set up as additional resources arrive.

Longshore said the 16-year-old, who has numerous outstanding warrants for motor vehicle theft and eluding, was initially contacted by officers around 10 a.m. about a stolen vehicle.

The suspect is a Hispanic male with long hair shaved on the sides. He has numerous neck tattoos and pierced ears.

Residents are urged to call 911 if they see him.