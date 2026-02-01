Aurora police: Teen struck in January hit‑and‑run has died

AURORA, Colo. — The teenage victim of a hit-and-run crash last month has died, the Aurora Police Department announced Sunday.

The 18-year-old was transported to the hospital following the Jan. 20 incident, where he remained until his death on Saturday.

His identity has not been released.

Aurora police arrested a 71-year-old man in connection with the hit-and-run crash that killed the teenage pedestrian.

Talal Maaliki was arrested within hours of the crash that occurred around 9 p.m. near E. Colfax Avenue and Sable Boulevard.

Police allege Maaliki, driving an SUV, struck the teen as he was crossing E. Colfax Avenue against the traffic signal and then took off.

Using license‑plate information and video from the Real Time Information Center, officers identified and arrested the 71-year-old suspect, according to the department.

Maaliki was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident. Police said additional charges may be applied later.