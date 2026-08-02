Teen girl killed in Aurora shooting; juvenile suspect arrested

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police said a teenage girl was shot and killed in the city’s west side Saturday night. A juvenile suspect has been arrested.

The shooting occurred sometime after 10 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 9800 block of E. Alabama Drive, southwest of the intersection of E. Mississippi Avenue and S. Havana Street.

According to police, officers arrived at the scene around 10:20 p.m. and found the teenage victim with a gunshot wound.

She was transported to the hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased. Her identity has not been released.

The juvenile suspect in the shooting was arrested a short time later. Their identity is being withheld because they are a juvenile.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not provided by the department, which said the investigation is ongoing.

