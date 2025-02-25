Teen girl, 16, injured in drive-by shooting over the weekend, Greeley police say

GREELEY, Colo. — A 16-year-old girl in Greeley was injured in a drive-by shooting over the weekend, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The drive-by shooting happened late Saturday at around 11 p.m. near Eat Memorial Park, according to police.

At the scene, police found the girl in the driver’s seat of a car with a gunshot wound to her calf.

A preliminary investigation revealed the shots came from a vehicle driving on Balsam Avenue.

Police are asking anybody with video footage of the surrounding neighborhood or who may have information about the case to contact Detective Collin Losasso at (970) 351-5446 or collin.losasso@greeleypd.com.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.