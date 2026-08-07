Teen burglary suspects paddle into Bear Creek Lake to try and escape from law enforcement, Jeffco deputies say

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Two teen burglary suspects tried to paddle their way out of trouble after allegedly trespassing Soda Lakes Lodge in Jefferson County earlier this week, deputies with the sheriff’s office said Friday.

The two teens tried to escape after deputies responded to the lodge on Wednesday afternoon following reports of shirtless man inside, who was yelling and smashing walls and windows with two-by-fours, according to a news release.

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Deputies said the teens then left the building, grabbed paddleboards and headed into the middle of Bear Creek Lake.

That’s when Jeffco deputies and Lakewood Park rangers boarded a patrol boat, contacted the juvenile suspects and brought them back to shore.

Both teens, whose identities have not been released because of their age, were charged with burglary and trespass.