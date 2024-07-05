Watch Now
Teen arrested after deputies find girl with gunshot wound to the leg in Douglas County

Posted at 5:03 PM, Jul 05, 2024

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — An 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault after deputies found a girl with a gunshot wound to her leg in Douglas County Thursday night.

Deputies responded to a home on Little Willow Court at around 10:12 p.m. Thursday in unincorporated Douglas County following “a call of unknown trouble,” according to a news release.

When they arrived, deputies found a 17-year-old girl with a wound to her leg. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment

Michael Kopecky, 18, a resident of the home, was taken into custody and sent to the Douglas County Jail where he faces charges of first-degree assault and felony menacing, as well as prohibited use of a weapon.

At the scene, deputies found a gun, the release states.

"I am very thankful for the outstanding work by the patrol deputies and detectives that responded to the scene," said Sheriff Darren Weekly.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

