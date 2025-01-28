Teen arrested, accused of shooting and killing 52-year-old man in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver announced Monday the arrest of a teenager in connection with the shooting death of a 52-year-old man earlier this month.

Giovanni Gonzalez, 18, is accused of the Jan. 12 shooting that left Aaron Roybal dead.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. outside a business on S. Sheridan Boulevard and W. Wyoming Place.

Officers arriving on the scene found Roybal dead and no suspect in sight.

Police said there was an interaction between the suspect and victim outside the business that escalated to a shooting.

Gonzalez is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.