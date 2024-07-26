Watch Now
Suspects wanted by Aurora police for questioning on attempted homicide arrested in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Two suspects wanted for questioning in connection with an attempted homicide case out of Aurora were arrested Thursday in Douglas County.

The investigation and subsequent arrests of both suspects began after deputies were called to the Northridge Recreation Center in Highlands Ranch shortly before 6 a.m. following a report of a vehicle trespass. The person who reported the crime stated that a suspect had fled into the nearby greenbelt.

At the scene, deputies spotted the two suspects who ran in different directions. After a short foot chase, one of them was taken into custody. About two hours later, the second suspect was also apprehended by law enforcement, according to a news release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

“During the investigation, it was learned that both suspects were wanted by Aurora police for questioning in a recent attempted homicide case in their jurisdiction,” deputies said.

Ryan Crawford, 31, of Littleton, and Jordan Erickson, 24, of Aurora, were taken to the Douglas County Detention Facility where they face charges that include felony theft, vehicular trespass, drug possession, according to deputies.

