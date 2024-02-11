Suspected serial rapist may have other victims in Denver metro area

AURORA, Colo. — A suspected serial rapist who is currently in the Arapahoe County Jail may have other victims in the Denver metro area, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Authorities are seeking information on Jerricho Joseph Esquivel, 22, of Thornton. He was arrested on sexual assault, second-degree kidnapping, unlawful sexual contact and third-degree assault in connection with an attack on Nov. 21, 2022, in the 15400 block of East 13th Avenue in Aurora.

Esquivel also is a suspect in an Adams County Sheriff’s Office sexual assault investigation from a month earlier on Oct. 22, 2022, near the intersection of Acoma Street and Acoma Way.

In both incidents, Esquivel allegedly used a firearm to sexually assault his female victims at gunpoint. Neither victim knew, nor had prior contact with Esquivel before the attacks, according to police.

Aurora police said investigators are concerned there could be more victims who either never reported they were assaulted or were attacked in another metro Denver city and reported the crime to their local police department.

Esquivel is described as a white man, standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds, with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He was 21 years old and clean-shaven at the time of the crimes in Aurora and Adams County.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Reference Aurora Police Department case number AP22-321480 and/or Adams County Sheriff’s Office case number 22-17108.